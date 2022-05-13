The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

