The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. blooom inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

