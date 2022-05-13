The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,813 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 5,652,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

