The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $884.95

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 884.95 ($10.91) and traded as low as GBX 834.98 ($10.29). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 845 ($10.42), with a volume of 50,717 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.42, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34. The company has a market capitalization of £562.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 864.99.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.