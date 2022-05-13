The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Southern stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

