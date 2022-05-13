The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 111,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,253. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.