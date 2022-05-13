The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 42113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.62) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

