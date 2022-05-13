The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312,736 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Wendy’s worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.12.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.