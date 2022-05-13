The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $20.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

