Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,938,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $4,946,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $15.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.42. 1,355,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

