TheStreet Downgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to C+

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
