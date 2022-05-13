TheStreet Downgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to C+

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

