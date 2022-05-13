Thomas B. Raterman Buys 1,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $911,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.