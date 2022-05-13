Thomas B. Raterman Buys 1,000 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $911,000.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
