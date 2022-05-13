Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 27,836 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMPX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

