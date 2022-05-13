Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thorne HealthTech (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.