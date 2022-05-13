Tim Jones Acquires 1,881 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones purchased 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,859.90 ($18,320.68).

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Jones purchased 5,345 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £43,294.50 ($53,377.51).

On Friday, March 4th, Tim Jones purchased 1,116 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,259.35).

LON:TET traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 792 ($9.76). The company had a trading volume of 159,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,408. Treatt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 779 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($16.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,047.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £478.88 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Treatt’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

