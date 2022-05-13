TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia Purchases 3,685 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TMST opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.