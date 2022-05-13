TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia Purchases 3,685 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE TMST opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
