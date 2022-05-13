Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON TON traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 79 ($0.97). 8,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.70. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2%. Titon’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

