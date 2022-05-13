TopBidder (BID) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

TopBidder (BID) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $134,361.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.14 or 0.99995083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00104762 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

