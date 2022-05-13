Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.3345 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

