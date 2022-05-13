Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 354.9% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,357. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

