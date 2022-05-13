Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:TYG opened at $30.03 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
