TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of TTE opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

