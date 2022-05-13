Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.88.

TRMLF stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $1.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

