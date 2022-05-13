Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

