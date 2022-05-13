Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.28.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.82 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

