Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Trading Down 1.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.05 and last traded at $69.05. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 22.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 154.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

