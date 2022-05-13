Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 114425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.

TCL.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.