Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.84

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 114425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.13.

Several research analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.