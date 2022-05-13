Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.95 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $38.95 million and $7.31 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,417.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,146,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.