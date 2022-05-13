Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

