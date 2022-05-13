Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

