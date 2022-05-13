Tredje AP fonden Makes New $661,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.