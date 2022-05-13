Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.13.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $292.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.86 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

