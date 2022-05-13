Tredje AP fonden Sells 5,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $99.47 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

