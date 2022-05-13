Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.34 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

