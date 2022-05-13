Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

