Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Given New $3.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 36,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,036. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trevena by 1,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

