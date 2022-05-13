TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.86

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 4207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

TRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after purchasing an additional 701,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $11,424,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 830,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

