TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.86

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 4207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.