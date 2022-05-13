Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 275,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,454. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

