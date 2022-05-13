TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 6.7%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 68,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 million and a PE ratio of 140.00.

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

