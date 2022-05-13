TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTZ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 9.19% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OCTZ opened at $28.71 on Friday. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

