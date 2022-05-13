Truist Financial Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.38.

ZS opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $127.62 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

