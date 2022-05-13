Truist Financial Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $275.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.38.

ZS opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $127.62 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.