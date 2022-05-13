Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 18,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.00. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.