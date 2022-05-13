TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY remained flat at $$1.32 on Thursday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

