Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.
NASDAQ TPTX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06.
TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
