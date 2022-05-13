Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.