Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,394,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $12,039,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,465,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822,660. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.