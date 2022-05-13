Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 649.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 444.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

