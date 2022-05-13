UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.82

Shares of UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.
UBE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
