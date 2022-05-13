Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 403.8% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 124,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.11) to €40.00 ($42.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

